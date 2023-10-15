BLA commander, associate gunned down in Turbat IBO

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Sunday claimed to have gunned down a commander of banned outfit Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and his associate in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Turbat, ARY News reported.

According to details, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation against the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in Balochistan’s Turbat district and killed Saddam Hussain Muslim, a commander of the Abdul Majeed Brigade of the group.

Saddam Hussain was also known by his aliases Guru and Jabbar. During the operation, his associate – identified as Maqsood – was also killed.

The security forces also seized a large quantity of weapons and explosive material from the possession of killed terrorists.

Saddam is said to have joined the BLA in 2008. Several first information reports (FIRs) were registered against him in Turbat and Gwadar. He is also alleged to be running many torture cells in Kech district.

Read More: Two terrorists killed in Kech IBO: ISPR

Since 2016, terrorist Saddam was involved in 93 terror incidents in South Balochistan. In such terror activities, almost 131 people lost their lives while 177 people sustained injuries.

The terrorist was also involved in the attack on the headquarters of frontier corps (FC) Balochistan a few days ago.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November.