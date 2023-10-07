Two terrorists killed in Kech IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area Zerber in Balochistan’s Kech district, ARY News reported on Saturday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“On the night between 6/7 October 2023, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation [IBO] in general area Zerber, Kech District on the reported presence of terrorists,” a statement from military’s media wing said.

During the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between the security forces and the terrorists, and as a result, two terrorists were killed.

A large quantity of equipment and explosives was also recovered from their possession. “The killed terrorists had been actively involved in multiple terrorist activities against law enforcement agencies,” the ISPR added.

It further said that sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. “Security forces of Pakistan are committed to thwart efforts of enemies of peace in the country,” ISPR added.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November.

Last month, ISPR reported that one soldier was martyred and three terrorists were killed after a security forces post came under attack near Wali Tangi area of Quetta.

According to the army’s media wing, the terrorists attacked a post of security forces near Wali Tangi. During the fire exchange, Subedar Qaiser Raheem while fighting valiantly embraced martyrdom in the line of duty whereas one soldier was seriously injured.

The ISPR, in a statement, reiterated that security forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart efforts of the enemies of peace and prosperity in the country.