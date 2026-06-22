BLA facilitator sentenced to life imprisonment in Turbat

TURBAT: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Turbat on Monday sentenced Sajid Ahmed, a facilitator linked to the Indian-sponsored terrorist network Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of terrorism-related offences.

The court also awarded him an additional seven-year prison sentence under the Balochistan Arms Act.

According to security officials, Sajid Ahmed was arrested during an operation in Panjgur, Balochistan, where authorities recovered weapons and a large quantity of explosive material from his possession.

Investigations revealed that Ahmed was involved in facilitating terrorists associated with the Fitna al Hindustan (FAH). Authorities further stated that he used the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) as a platform to recruit and radicalize students for banned militant organizations.

Officials also said that Ahmed maintained links with Indian-sponsored networks and had been assigned the task of preparing a vehicle for a suicide attack.

The Anti-Terrorism Court convicted Ahmed and sentenced him to life imprisonment, along with an additional seven-year term under the Balochistan Arms Act.

The court’s verdict has raised fresh questions regarding the nexus between banned terrorist organisations and the Indian proxy group BYC.

Six terrorists killed in Panjgur IBO: ISPR