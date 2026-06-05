RAWALPINDI: Six Indian sponsored terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by security forces in Panjgur District of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

According to the military’s media wing, the operation was carried out on the night of June 3-4, 2026, in Panjgur following reports regarding the presence of terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy group, Fitna al Hindustan (FAH).

During the operation, security forces effectively engaged multiple terrorist hideouts. After an intense exchange of fire, six Indian sponsored terrorists were killed, the ISPR said.

Security forces also recovered weapons, ammunition, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and a vehicle from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

ISPR said that sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any remaining Indian-sponsored terrorists in the area.

” The relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam”, as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan, will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country”, the statement added.

Read More: Security forces kill four militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IBOs: ISPR

A day earlier, the ISPR reported that security forces conducted two intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing four Fitna-Al-Khwarij militants.

According to the military media wing, on night 3/4 June 2026, four khwarij belonging to Indian-sponsored Fitna-Al-Khwarij were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

On the reported presence of khwarij, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by Security Forces in Dera Ismail Khan District. During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location and after intense exchange of fire, two khwarij, belonging to Indian-sponsored Fitna-al-Khwarij were killed.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted by Security forces in Mohmand District. In ensuing skill-full engagement, two more khwarij was effectively neutralised.