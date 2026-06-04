RAWALPINDI: Security forces conducted two intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing four Fitna-Al-Khwarij militants, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military media wing, on night 3/4 June 2026, four khwarij belonging to Indian-sponsored Fitna-Al-Khwarij were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

On the reported presence of khwarij, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by Security Forces in Dera Ismail Khan District. During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location and after intense exchange of fire, two khwarij, belonging to Indian-sponsored Fitna-al-Khwarij were sent to hell.

Also Read: 23 Fitna-al-Khwarij militants including ring leader killed in KP IBOs: ISPR

Another intelligence based operation was conducted by Security forces in Mohmand District. In ensuing skill-full engagement, two more khwarij was effectively neutralised.

Weapons and ammunition have also been recovered from killed Indian sponsored khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.