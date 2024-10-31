Netflix unveils action-packed trailer of Keira Knightley’s spy-thriller ‘Black Doves’

Oscar-nominated actor Keira Knightley as the deadly spy Helen is set on an act of revenge in the action-packed trailer of her upcoming thriller series, ‘Black Doves’.

Not a newbie to the action genre, Keira Knightley shows off her skills, as streaming giant Netflix unveiled the two-and-a-half-minute-long official trailer of her much-hyped web series ‘Black Doves’ on Wednesday, marking her full-fledged return to the TV.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Set against the backdrop of London’s Christmas, the story of ‘friendship and sacrifice’ is headlined by Knightley, as Helen, a vengeful spy, who has been wronged and is now set on a mission to protect her family while finding out about her lover’s killer.

According to the official synopsis, ‘Black Doves’ follows Helen, who embarks on a passionate affair with a man – unaware of her secret identity – before she is caught in the crosshairs, as her lover falls victim to the dangerous London underworld and her employers send an old friend to protect her.

Apart from Knightley in the lead, the six-episodic series also features Sarah Lancashire, Ben Whishaw, Andrew Koji and Tracey Ullman in pivotal roles, along with Andrew Buchan, Adeel Akhtar, Finn Bennett, Luther Ford, Kathryn Hunter, Sam Troughton, Ella Lily Hyland, Adam Silver, Ken Nwosu, Gabrielle Creevy and Omari Douglas.

Created by Joe Barton, the British filmmaker also executive produces the series through Noisy Bear, alongside the production company Sister. Alex Gabassi (of The Crown fame) and Lisa Gunning are the directors of the spy series.

‘Black Doves’ will start streaming on Netflix on December 5.

Also Read: Kate Beckinsale takes on personal mission in action-packed trailer of ‘Canary Black’

Notably, the title has already been renewed for season 2 before the premiere of the launching season.