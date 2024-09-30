Canary Black: Kate Beckinsale takes on personal mission in action-packed trailer

Award-winning actor Kate Beckinsale as CIA Agent Avery Graves, takes on a personal mission, in the action-packed trailer of the upcoming spy thriller, ‘Canary Black’.

The makers of the ‘Canary Black’ have unveiled the two-and-a-half-minute-long official trailer of the much-anticipated web film, starring Kate Beckinsale.

The action-packed video follows the lead character Beckinsale, as CIA operative Avery Graves, whose husband has been kidnapped by the terrorists. The agent is blackmailed by terrorists for information that would betray her country, in order to save her kidnapped husband.

As per the official synopsis of the title, Graves is cut off from her team and ‘turns to her underworld contacts to survive and help locate the coveted intelligence that the kidnappers want’.

“Betrayed at every turn, she must rely on her cutting-edge training and primitive fighting skills in a deadly race to deliver a ransom that could trigger a global crisis,” suggests the synopsis.

Apart from Beckinsale, the supporting cast of the spy actioner features Rupert Friend, Ray Stevenson, Saffron Burrows, Ben Miles, Goran Kostić, Michael Brandon and Charles Nishikawa.

French filmmaker Pierre Morel (of ‘Taken’ fame) has helmed the direction of the title, whereas, the story is penned by Matthew Kennedy.

‘Canary Black’ will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on October 24.