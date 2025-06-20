‘Black Panther 3’ director confirms Denzel Washington’s casting

American filmmaker Ryan Coogler of the upcoming ‘Black Panther 3’ confirmed the highly speculated casting of legendary actor Denzel Washington in the threequel.

In his latest podcast appearance, filmmaker Ryan Coogler dropped a major update regarding the casting of his hotly anticipated third film in Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ series and confirmed that two-time Oscar winner and a recent recipient of Cannes lifetime achievement honour, Denzel Washington, 70, is indeed in the title.

Ever since the veteran actor teased his tailor-made role in ‘Black Panther 3’ last November, there have been tons of questions regarding his appearance and the character that Washington would play.

While those questions continue to remain unanswered, the least had been confirmed now that Washington, also a benefactor of late ‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman, will feature in the third film of the franchise.

Branding the veteran as the ‘greatest living actor’, Coogler said, “Denzel is family at this point. I know his incredible wife, Pauletta. I know his children, John David, Katia, and Malcolm.”

“I’ve been trying to work with him since day one,” the ‘Sinners’ director confessed further.

