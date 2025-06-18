‘F1’ star replacing Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa in ‘Black Panther 3’?

‘F1’ star Damson Idris has hinted at replacing late Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa in ‘Black Panther 3’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The actor, who starred alongside Brad Pitt in the Formula One movie, has long been rumoured to have been in discussion to take up the role in the Marvel franchise.

In a recent interview with a US media outlet, Damson Idris was asked if there was any truth to the rumours about his casting as T’Challa in ‘Black Panther 3.’

The rising Hollywood star stopped short of confirming it; however, he did not deny it either.

“There’s some speculation out there in the universe that you could be cast as the next Black Panther,” the interviewer said, asking the actor, “Have you had any conversations about that? Yes or no?”

Following a loud groan, the ‘F1’ star responded with “Yes-no!” in an attempt to dodge the question.

When the host pushed him by saying, “By the way, the yes-no means yes,” Damson Idris said that his answer could also mean no.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton teams up with Apple to bring ‘F1’ racing to movie screen

When asked if he would be open to replacing Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa in ‘Black Panther 3,’ the ‘F1’ star was quick to say, “Yes.”

While Marvel had said that the character would not be recast following Boseman’s death in 2020, reports emerged earlier this year that the studio was considering its options following 2022’s ‘Wakanda Forever.’

Following the reports, an X post went viral, in which the user claimed that Damson Idris was offered the role and he turned it down.

The rumour caught the Hollywood actor’s attention, who replied sarcastically in a now-deleted post: “Yes sir. I turned down 007, A co-lead film with Daniel Day Lewis and an Eddie Murphy biopic too.”