Lewis Hamilton teams up with Apple to bring ‘F1’ racing to movie screen

Racing legend Lewis Hamilton, a producer on an upcoming movie starring Brad Pitt as a fictional Formula 1 driver, wanted the film to show the reality of what it looks, feels and sounds like to speed around a track at 200 miles per hour.

To avoid having Apple’s ‘F1 The Movie’ seem ‘faked’ by Hollywood, Lewis Hamilton provided input on details such as when drivers should brake or shift gears. The film will be released in theatres by Warner Bros on June 27.

“I really wanted to make sure the authenticity was there, and it worked for both the younger and the older audience, and then making sure that the racing was true to what it is,” Hamilton said in an interview with Reuters Television.

“All the other drivers, all the teams, are relying on me to make sure that it does,” the seven-time world champion added.

In the movie, Brad Pitt plays a driver who comes out of retirement to mentor a young hotshot portrayed by Damson Idris. Co-stars include Javier Bardem and Kerry Condon.

Portions of the film were shot during real-life F1 events in Abu Dhabi, Mexico City, and other Grand Prix stops. The filmmakers would shoot on the tracks during short breaks in the races. Pitt and Idris drove themselves in professional race cars at high speeds.

Before filming started, Hamilton said he met with Pitt at a racetrack in Los Angeles so he could size up the actor’s driving skills.