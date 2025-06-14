‘F1’ director highlights Lewis Hamilton’s role in Brad Pitt movie

American filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, of Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt’s forthcoming Formula One movie, said ‘F1’ could not have been made without racing driver Lewis Hamilton.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

At the Canadian Grand Prix on Friday, the Apple Original film ‘F1’ director Joseph Kosinski highlighted the involvement of Formula One icon Lewis Hamilton in the movie and told media reporters that the upcoming sports drama, with action scenes filmed at race weekends, could not have been possible without British race car driver, who joined Ferrari this season after winning six of his seven titles at Mercedes.

The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director revealed that Hamilton, who also serves as co-producer on the movie with him and Pitt, was the first person he reached out to with the initial idea.

“I sent him an email and just said, ‘I want to tell the story in your world. I want to make it as authentic as possible. Will you help me?'” Kosinski shared. “And luckily Lewis said yes…”

“He had actually talked to me earlier about playing a role in Top Gun Maverick. So that’s how I knew Lewis,” he revealed further.

“At Hungary, for instance, he said, ‘If Brad’s going to let someone pass during a blue flag and he wants it to be as tight as possible, he’s going to only do that at turn six’. That kind of detail… from a seven-time world champion who lives and breathes this world every day, I couldn’t have gotten that from anywhere else,” Kosinski explained.

“So his involvement has been amazing. We couldn’t make the film without him,” he summed up.

Besides acting as a go-between with Formula One, a consultant advising on technical accuracy and authenticity and even a driver advisor to Pitt and co-star Damson Idris, Hamilton also contributed to the story and served as an inspiration for a scene where the lead character talks about why he races in spiritual terms, the director divulged.