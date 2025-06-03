Black Phone 2 trailer hints at darker tale with Ethan Hawke’s return

Black Phone 2 has revealed its first official trailer and poster, showing the return of Ethan Hawke as the terrifying villain, The Grabber.

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse released the footage during CCXP in Mexico City, giving fans a first look at the upcoming horror sequel.

Ethan Hawke is back in his role as The Grabber, who now haunts Gwen, the younger sister of Finn. The character is once again played by Madeleine McGraw. Mason Thames also returns as Finn, while Jeremy Davies and Miguel Mora reprise their roles as well.

The cast includes Oscar nominee Demián Bichir as a camp leader, with Arianna Rivas, Maev Beaty, and Graham Abbey joining the story.

Black Phone 2 is directed by Scott Derrickson, who also co-wrote the film with C. Robert Cargill. The movie is based on characters created by Joe Hill. It is set to be released in cinemas on 17 October 2025.

Ethan Hawke plays The Grabber, a ghostly figure who made his first appearance in the original film. In Black Phone 2, he returns in a darker, scarier story.

This time, the haunted phone rings again, and The Grabber tells Finn, “You of all people should know that dead is just a word.”

Black Phone 2 follows the first film, which was a major success. It earned $161 million worldwide on a budget of just $18 million.

The sequel brings in a new setting, moving the story from middle school to high school, and takes place in a winter camp. According to director Derrickson, Black Phone 2 is “more violent, scarier, more graphic” than the first.

With Ethan Hawke leading the horror movie again, Black Phone 2 promises a chilling new chapter that fans will not want to miss.

