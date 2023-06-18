‘Black sheep’ in FIA backing human traffickers in Pakistan: ex-director

Former additional director of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sajjad Bajwa has revealed that some ‘black sheep’ in the agency are backing agent mafia in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.
The former FIA additional director Sajjad Bajwa was commenting on the human trafficking situation in Pakistan which led to the incidents like Greece boat tragedy in which dozens of Pakistanis were reportedly killed and missing.
In a statement, Bajwa said that people usually think that their lifestyle would be completely changed after reaching Europe. “Some people used to travel to Europe through land routes and others from Balochistan, Iran and Turkey while others choose air routes through Libya to enter Europe.”
“It is a fact that the agent mafia is very active in Gujrat and Gujranwala divisions. Strict actions were not taken against the agent mafia [human traffickers] in both divisions. The members of agent mafia have usually saved themselves from facing actions through corruption and nexus with the influential people.”
The former FIA officer admitted that the members of the agent mafia have strong connections in other countries. “If there is a will to catch the human traffickers then they would definitely be arrested.”
Regarding the agent mafia’s strong connections, Bajwa said that an FIA constable had been murdered by the human traffickers from Gujrat. “Instead of taking action, some FIA officers and members of the mafia protected the accused agent.”
He revealed that some FIA officers pressurised the victim’s family to compromise and step back from taking legal action against the accused agent.
“Some black sheep in FIA are backing the agent mafia. There are thousands of agents in Pakistan and the authorities will have to devise a strategy to catch them.”
Sajjad Bajwa suggested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to personally monitor action against the human traffickers.
Crackdowns against human smugglers
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday directed authorities concerned to hold an inquiry into the human trafficking that led to the tragic incident of migrants shipwreck near Greece with several Pakistani nationals onboard.
In a statement, the premier directed concerned authorities for an immediate crackdown against agents involved in the heinous crime of human trafficking and called for bringing them to justice.
The prime minister expressed his deep grief and sorrow over death of Pakistani nationals in the tragic incident that took place off the coast of Greece, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The prime minister also directed the officials of the Pakistan embassy in Greece to look after 12 Pakistanis rescued from the scene of the disaster.
He also issued orders for taking further stringent action against the elements involved in human trafficking, besides asking the law enforcement agencies for the identification of such traffickers who had been duping people to undertake such perilous steps.
PM Sharif has also announced to observe mourning day on Monday (tomorrow) and constituted a four-member high-level committee to probe into the death of dozens of Pakistanis in the Greece boat tragedy.
500 still missing, says UN
The UN human rights office said that up to 500 people are still missing from a migrant boat that sank off Greece.
The spokesman Jeremy Laurence said that large numbers of women and children were among those missing in the “horrific tragedy” that left 78 people dead. He added that the appalling loss of life underscored the need to bring people smugglers to justice.
A media outlet reported that at least 298 Pakistanis died, 135 from the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).
One estimate indicated about 400 Pakistanis were on board. Pakistan’s foreign ministry has so far confirmed that only 12 of the 78 survivors were from Pakistan.