‘Black sheep’ in FIA backing human traffickers in Pakistan: ex-director

Former additional director of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sajjad Bajwa has revealed that some ‘black sheep’ in the agency are backing agent mafia in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The former FIA additional director Sajjad Bajwa was commenting on the human trafficking situation in Pakistan which led to the incidents like Greece boat tragedy in which dozens of Pakistanis were reportedly killed and missing.

In a statement, Bajwa said that people usually think that their lifestyle would be completely changed after reaching Europe. “Some people used to travel to Europe through land routes and others from Balochistan, Iran and Turkey while others choose air routes through Libya to enter Europe.”

“It is a fact that the agent mafia is very active in Gujrat and Gujranwala divisions. Strict actions were not taken against the agent mafia [human traffickers] in both divisions. The members of agent mafia have usually saved themselves from facing actions through corruption and nexus with the influential people.”

The former FIA officer admitted that the members of the agent mafia have strong connections in other countries. “If there is a will to catch the human traffickers then they would definitely be arrested.”

Regarding the agent mafia’s strong connections, Bajwa said that an FIA constable had been murdered by the human traffickers from Gujrat. “Instead of taking action, some FIA officers and members of the mafia protected the accused agent.”

He revealed that some FIA officers pressurised the victim’s family to compromise and step back from taking legal action against the accused agent.

“Some black sheep in FIA are backing the agent mafia. There are thousands of agents in Pakistan and the authorities will have to devise a strategy to catch them.”

Sajjad Bajwa suggested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to personally monitor action against the human traffickers.

Crackdowns against human smugglers