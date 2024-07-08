BLACKPINK star Jisoo is gearing up for solo music comeback?

Busy with her acting roles since parting ways with YG Entertainment, K-pop band BLACKPINK’s lead vocalist Jisoo has now teased a solo musical comeback.

While Jisoo had been busy with her acting endeavours over the past few months, since she exited the BLACKPINK agency YG Entertainment, the K-pop singer got BLINKs excited recently, hinting at her return to the music scene, however, without the other three performers of the quartet.

In her latest message on Bubble (fans communication platform), she wrote, “After filming is over, I will work hard to prepare so that I can meet Blink again soon.”

While she did not mention anything about the K-pop band or music, fans are convinced since her last message that it can be a possible hint for her solo musical comeback.

“Jissoo has always been good from the onset. Her next single is definitely a hit,” one of them wrote on social platform X, while another added, “We’re hoping it’s 6 songs at least this time.”

One more explained the possibility of her comeback and penned, “I don’t want to hear ‘blackpink comeback’ in the comments, this is jisoo solo and she won’t announce anything related to bp in her own company app it’s against the rules so it’s jisoo solo comeback.”

For the unversed, Jisoo established her own agency BLISSO, after exiting YG Entertainment later the last year. She shot a film and a series, and even took up on brand shoots and campaigns under her new company.

