BlackRock CEO Fink's 2025 compensation rises to $37.7 million
- By Reuters -
- Mar 29, 2026
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink’s 2025 compensation rose to $37.7 million, a proxy filing from the asset manager showed on Friday, following a banner year for the world’s largest asset manager.
The pay package included a $1.5 million base salary and a bonus of $10.6 million, the filing showed. Fink’s pay package in 2024 was $30.8 million. The increase was boosted by a $6.5 million rise in stock awards granted to Fink.
“We’re entering 2026 with elevated momentum and we’re positioned ahead of significant future opportunities,” Fink said in a letter to investors.
Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services last year recommended investors to oppose the pay packages of top executives at the firm, including Fink, after which BlackRock said it had received 67% of votes cast in support of its executive pay.
BlackRock said in January its assets under management had risen to a record $14 trillion.
The asset manager blew past Wall Street profit estimates in the fourth quarter of 2025, raking in a net profit of $2.18 billion excluding some one-time charges. Its shares rose 4.5% in 2025 but have fallen over 12% so far this year.