BlackRock CEO Fink's 2025 compensation rises to $37.7 million

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink’s 2025 compensation rose to $37.7 million, a proxy filing from ​the asset manager showed on Friday, following ‌a banner year for the world’s largest asset manager.

The pay package included a $1.5 million base salary and ​a bonus of $10.6 million, the filing ​showed. Fink’s pay package in 2024 was $30.8 ⁠million. The increase was boosted by a $6.5 ​million rise in stock awards granted to Fink.

“We’re ​entering 2026 with elevated momentum and we’re positioned ahead of significant future opportunities,” Fink said in a ​letter to investors.

Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services ​last year recommended investors to oppose the pay packages of top ‌executives ⁠at the firm, including Fink, after which BlackRock said it had received 67% of votes cast in support of its executive pay.

BlackRock ​said in ​January its ⁠assets under management had risen to a record $14 trillion.

The asset manager ​blew past Wall Street profit estimates ​in ⁠the fourth quarter of 2025, raking in a net profit of $2.18 billion excluding some one-time charges. Its ⁠shares ​rose 4.5% in 2025 ​but have fallen over 12% so far this year.