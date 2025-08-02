web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, August 2, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Blake Lively accused of harassment amid Justin Baldoni legal battle

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

YouTuber Lauren Neidigh is seeking a protective order against Hollywood A-lister Blake Lively, after accusing her of intimidation and harassment.

Blake Lively – News and Updates

YouTuber Lauren Neidigh, aka LethalLauren904, wrote a fiery letter to a judge earlier this week, seeking a protective order against actor Blake Lively, after she attempted to subpoena her and fellow content creators McKenzie Folks and Kassidy O’Connell, as a part of her ongoing legal battle with ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star Justin Baldoni.

While the ‘Gossip Girl’ alum’s legal team has reportedly dropped the subpoena against Neidigh, the YouTuber said that she found it necessary to write to the judge, as she failed to understand why her banking information was required in and was related to her case, and found Lively and her lawyers ‘largely unresponsive’ when she tried to reach out.

“[Lively’s] Subpoena targeted creators who have expressed unfavourable opinions about her online,” the content creator wrote. “The Subpoena was not supported by any evidence. It served to intimidate, harass, chill constitutionally protected free speech, and threaten the safety and privacy of non-parties.”

While Neidigh understood that Lively has dropped the subpoena for now, she noted that it imposes an ‘ongoing threat’ and serves as ‘an undue burden’ on her for ‘further abusive discovery requests’ in future.

Also Read: Blake Lively ‘desperate’ to reconcile with Taylor, but not Gigi, Selena

Notably, the drama between ‘It Ends With Us’ co-stars started last December, when Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against her co-star and the film’s director, followed by a lawsuit.

Baldoni denied the allegations and countersued Lively, but his $400 million lawsuit was dismissed this June.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.