Blake Lively accused of harassment amid Justin Baldoni legal battle

YouTuber Lauren Neidigh is seeking a protective order against Hollywood A-lister Blake Lively, after accusing her of intimidation and harassment.

YouTuber Lauren Neidigh, aka LethalLauren904, wrote a fiery letter to a judge earlier this week, seeking a protective order against actor Blake Lively, after she attempted to subpoena her and fellow content creators McKenzie Folks and Kassidy O’Connell, as a part of her ongoing legal battle with ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star Justin Baldoni.

While the ‘Gossip Girl’ alum’s legal team has reportedly dropped the subpoena against Neidigh, the YouTuber said that she found it necessary to write to the judge, as she failed to understand why her banking information was required in and was related to her case, and found Lively and her lawyers ‘largely unresponsive’ when she tried to reach out.

“[Lively’s] Subpoena targeted creators who have expressed unfavourable opinions about her online,” the content creator wrote. “The Subpoena was not supported by any evidence. It served to intimidate, harass, chill constitutionally protected free speech, and threaten the safety and privacy of non-parties.”

While Neidigh understood that Lively has dropped the subpoena for now, she noted that it imposes an ‘ongoing threat’ and serves as ‘an undue burden’ on her for ‘further abusive discovery requests’ in future.

Notably, the drama between ‘It Ends With Us’ co-stars started last December, when Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against her co-star and the film’s director, followed by a lawsuit.

Baldoni denied the allegations and countersued Lively, but his $400 million lawsuit was dismissed this June.