Blake Lively’s secret ‘photo habit’ with Leonardo DiCaprio revealed

A recent Vanity Fair interview celebrating the 10th anniversary of Gossip Girl uncovered some juicy behind-the-scenes details, including a quirky habit of Blake Lively while she was dating Leonardo DiCaprio.

According to showrunner Joshua Safran, Blake Lively, who was filming Oliver Stone’s “Savages” at the time, would send Leonardo DiCaprio photos of a doll she had on set.

Safran stated that Blake Lively was dating Leonardo DiCaprio at the time, and she had this thing where she had a doll that she took photos of that she sent to Leo.

He added that Blake Lively was ahead of her time, documenting her life through photos in a way that wasn’t common back then.

Blake Lively and Leonardo DiCaprio were a hot item in 2011, traveling around Europe together. However, their romance was short-lived, and Lively later found love with Ryan Reynolds.

The interview also addressed the long-standing rumor that Blake Lively and her co-star Leighton Meester didn’t get along. While Safran clarified that they weren’t close friends off-screen, he emphasized that their on-screen chemistry was undeniable.

“Blake and Leighton Meester were friendly, but they were not friends like Serena and Blair. Yet the second they’d be on set together, it’s as if they were,” Safran explained.

Blake Lively is currently involved in a legal battle with her “It Ends With Us” co-star and director, Justin Baldoni. In December 2024, Lively filed a lawsuit claiming that Baldoni’s inappropriate behavior on set caused her emotional distress and financial losses.

In response, Justin Baldoni sued Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, Leslie Sloane, for $400 million. He accuses them of trying to force him into a situation that would harm his career and reputation, and of using their connections to exert pressure on him during the film’s production.

Both sides have publicly defended their actions, with Lively’s legal team dismissing Baldoni’s lawsuit as baseless.