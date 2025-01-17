Justin Baldoni accuses Blake Lively of using Taylor Swift to rewrite movie  

Director and actor Justin Baldoni accused co-actress of “It Ends With Us” Blake Lively of using Taylor Swift to pressurise him during the movie’s final edit.

Justin Baldoni filed the complaint against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds and their publicist, claiming that Taylor Swift and Reynolds supported a version of a Lively-written sequence in the film. Screenshots of Baldoni and Lively’s text exchanges are part of his case.

A “Taylor” is mentioned in one text exchange, although Swift is not named in the lawsuit. The lawsuit’s wording refers to her as a “megacelebrity friend.”

Speaking to NBC News, Baldoni’s counsel confirmed that Swift is the Taylor mentioned in the case. A request for comment from Swift was not answered.

It may be noted here that last month, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, claiming he had harassed her on set and started a smear campaign to damage her image.

The claims were described as “completely false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious” by Baldoni’s lawyer, who also charged Lively with attempting to protect her reputation.

In a $400 million lawsuit against Lively Ryan Reynolds, Baldoni accused them of civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy. Baldoni alleged that the couple sought to hijack his upcoming film, It Ends With Us, by fabricating allegations of sexual misconduct.

The 179-page complaint, filed by Baldoni against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and others mentions a “megastar friend” believed to be Taylor Swift, according to court documents.

“This is a case about two of the most powerful stars in the world deploying their enormous power to steal an entire film right out of the hands of its director and production studio.”

Baldoni also claimed that Swift and Reynolds pressured him into accepting Lively’s script rewrites, which conflicted with his vision for the movie, particularly a pivotal rooftop scene.

The ongoing feud reportedly began in December 2024 when Lively accused Baldoni, his company CEO Jamey Heath, and two publicists of orchestrating a media campaign to tarnish her reputation. Lively alleged unprofessional and inappropriate behavior on set.