Justin Baldoni files $400M lawsuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Actor Justin Baldoni has filed a $400 million lawsuit against Hollywood couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy. Baldoni alleges that the couple sought to hijack his upcoming film, It Ends With Us, by fabricating allegations of sexual misconduct.

The 179-page complaint, filed by Baldoni against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and others mentions a “megastar friend” believed to be Taylor Swift, according to court documents.

“This is a case about two of the most powerful stars in the world deploying their enormous power to steal an entire film right out of the hands of its director and production studio.”

Justin Baldoni also claims that Taylor Swift and Reynolds pressured him into accepting Lively’s script rewrites, which conflicted with his vision for the movie, particularly a pivotal rooftop scene.

The ongoing feud reportedly began in December 2024 when Lively accused Baldoni, his company CEO Jamey Heath, and two publicists of orchestrating a media campaign to tarnish her reputation. Lively alleged unprofessional and inappropriate behavior on set.

Baldoni countersued, accusing Lively and her team of disseminating doctored evidence and manipulating media narratives.

Justin Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, vowed to present “complete and untampered evidence,” including emails, text messages, and video footage.

“It is clear… this is a battle she will not win and will certainly regret.” Meanwhile, Lively’s camp has yet to respond to Baldoni’s latest claims.

Baldoni’s lawsuit also targets Disney and Marvel, alleging they contributed to harassment against him during the production of Deadpool & Wolverine. He has requested these companies retain all relevant documents for potential litigation.

As tensions escalate, the case has drawn widespread attention due to the high-profile nature of those involved. Industry insiders suggest the battle could have significant ramifications for all parties’ reputations and future projects.