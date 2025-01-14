Shocking death threats stir the pot in Baldoni-Lively lawsuit

The legal battle between actor and director Justin Baldoni and actress Blake Lively has taken a dramatic turn with the revelation of alleged death threats.

According to court documents, Justin Baldoni , who is suing The New York Times for its coverage of Blake Lively’s sexual harassment allegations, presented evidence of two chilling threats received by his team.

One email, sent to Justin Baldoni’s publicist, contained disturbing language, hinting at insider knowledge and sinister intentions.

The anonymous sender threatened, “I have more knowledge than you do about Hollywood… because I am clothed in black.”

The message continued with ominous warnings, stating, “Do NOT play with Blake Lively. TIME is OURS… as is the NIGHT.”

The email concluded with a chilling phrase: “We work in ways you will never perceive.”

Another message contained equally unsettling content, threatening, “There are guillotines in hell for all of you…”

These disturbing threats come amidst the ongoing legal proceedings. Justin Baldoni has filed a lawsuit against The New York Times, alleging the publication collaborated with Blake Lively to publish a biased and one-sided article about her sexual harassment accusations.

Blake Lively, in her own lawsuit, accused Justin Baldoni and his producing partner of creating a hostile work environment on the set of their film “It Ends With Us.”

Lively’s allegations include unwanted sexual advances, inappropriate behavior, and a hostile work environment. She also accused Justin Baldoni of retaliating against her by hiring a crisis PR team to damage her reputation.

Both parties have vehemently denied each other’s claims. This case continues to unfold, and further developments are eagerly awaited.