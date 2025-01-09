Justin Baldoni calls out Blake Lively in alleged audio leak

Days after filing a lawsuit against a US publication, Justin Baldoni’s lawyer has released an alleged audio leak of the actor, revealing shocking details about Hollywood actress Blake Lively.

Rumours of a feud between the ‘It Ends With Us’ costars began circulating last year when Baldoni, who starred in and directed the film, did not accompany Blake Lively on the promotional tour.

While the two Hollywood stars remained tight-lipped about the dispute, the bombshell piece by the New York Times, detailing alleged sexual harassment of Lively and a smear campaign orchestrated by Justin Baldoni, made the feud public.

In response, the ‘It Ends with Us’ star’s director filed a lawsuit against the US publication, accusing it of publishing ‘fabricated stories’ by Blake Lively.

The Hollywood actress later filed a lawsuit, accusing Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and a campaign to tarnish her image.

Now, the ‘It Ends with US’ director’s lawyer Bryan Freedman released an alleged audio clip of his client, revealing why he was not seen on the red carpet at the premiere of the hit film.

During his appearance on a US media outlet, Freedman played a voice message Baldoni sent to his team in which he claims he was ‘sent to the basement’ during the ‘It Ends With Us’ premiere because Blake Lively did not want him anywhere near the movie’s cast.

“On what could have been one of the most beautiful nights of my life career-wise, I literally was sent to the basement with all my friends and family for over an hour because I wasn’t allowed to be seen, she didn’t want me anywhere near her or the rest of the cast,” Justin Baldoni is heard saying in the alleged voice message.

“So they ushered me off the carpet and sent us down to the basement, we were down there together, my friends and family, the people that love me the most,” he continues.