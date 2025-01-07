web analytics
10.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Blake Lively’s lawyers slam Justin Baldoni over ‘more attacks’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Weeks after filing a case against actor-filmmaker Justin Baldoni, Hollywood actress Blake Lively’s lawyers have accused her ‘It Ends with US’ costar of launching fresh attacks on her.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The Hollywood actress took the internet by storm after filing a complaint in December against her costar, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation during the filming and promotion of ‘It Ends with Us.

The feud between the two Hollywood stars further intensified after the New York Times published a story detailing the alleged smear campaign by Justin Baldoni and his team.

Later, his legal team announced their plans to file a countersuit to debunk the claims made by Blake Lively.

“I am not going to speak to when or how many lawsuits we are filing but when we file our first lawsuit, it is going to shock everyone who has been manipulated into believing a demonstrably false narrative,” his lawyer Bryan Freedman said in his statement.

Read more: Justin Baldoni exposes Blake Lively’s texts in $250 mn lawsuit

The ‘It Ends with US’ star and director later filed a lawsuit against the US publication for publishing an article ‘rife with inaccuracies, misrepresentations, and omissions’ that relied on a ‘self-serving narrative’ of Blake Lively.

Reacting to the lawsuit and Baldoni’s team’s statement, Blake Lively’s legal team has accused him of launching “more attacks” in the media.

“Ms. Lively’s federal litigation before the Southern District of New York involves serious claims of sexual harassment and retaliation, backed by concrete facts. This is not a ‘feud’ arising from ‘creative differences; or a ‘he said/she said’ situation,” the legal team said in a statement.

“As alleged in Ms. Lively’s complaint, and as we will prove in litigation, Wayfarer and its associates engaged in unlawful, retaliatory astroturfing against Ms. Lively for simply trying to protect herself and others on a film set. And their response to the lawsuit has been to launch more attacks against Ms. Lively since her filing,” they added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.