Blake Lively’s costar backs her in ‘It Ends With Us’ controversy

US actor-comedian Hasan Minhaj has opened up on his working experience with Hollywood star Blake Lively during the filming of “It Ends With Us.”

Minhaj portrayed the role of Marshall, husband of Allysa and brother-in-law to Ryle, played by Justin Baldoni, who directed the hit film.

During an interview with a US media outlet, the Hollywood actor mentioned that his experience of working with Lively was great.

However, Hasan Minhaj said that he cannot say the same about other actors and crew of ‘It Ends With Us.’

Adapted from Colleen Hoover’s novel, the movie became the highest-grossing box-office hit of the Hollywood actress’ career so far.

Blake Lively, who was also a producer on ‘It Ends With Us,’ reportedly got into a dispute with the film’s director and male lead Justin Baldoni.

The actress was also criticised for ‘forgetting’ that her character in ‘It Ends With Us’ was the victim of domestic abuse.

However, Hasan Minhaj had positive things to say about his experience, as he said, “I can’t speak to other people’s experience. But everybody was very professional and cool to me. It was lovely and everybody was lovely, and it is just as disillusioning for me, because I’m like, ‘What happened? Wait, what’s going on?'”

On his working experience with Lively, the notable comedian said, “In my opinion she’s like a modern Lucille Ball, where she is both hilarious and she’s incredibly elegant and stunning and beautiful. Both of those things converge at once, which is really dope to see.”

‘It Ends With Us’ sees the Hollywood actress playing Lily Bloom, a Boston-based florist who falls for handsome neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid, portrayed by Justin Baldoni.

As their relationship gets more serious, Ryle starts showing traits reminiscent of Lily’s father’s abusive behaviour, triggering her childhood trauma and forcing Lily to make tough decisions about her future to break a toxic pattern.