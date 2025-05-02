Blake Lively calls out fear culture while navigating turbulent year

Blake Lively has opened up about what she describes as the “highest of highs and the lowest of lows” over the past year, as the actress navigates both a personal and professional storm amid her legal battle with co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

The 37-year-old It Ends With Us star is currently locked in a highly publicised legal dispute with her co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

Lively has filed a lawsuit accusing Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and attempting to damage her reputation, while Baldoni has retaliated with his claims, alleging extortion and defamation.

Although Blake Lively refrained from discussing the lawsuit’s specifics during her recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she expressed how grateful she feels to have the platform to speak out.

“What I can say without going too into it is that this year has been the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in my life,” Blake Lively told Meyers. “I see so many women around afraid to speak, especially right now. Fear is by design. It’s what keeps us silent.”

Blake Lively acknowledged that not every woman has the privilege or platform to speak up, adding, “So I do feel fortunate that I’ve been able to. As a woman, you can use your voice — that’s kept me strong and helped me in my belief and my fight for the world to be safer for women and girls. It’s a pretty simple thing.”

Amid the turbulence, Blake Lively credits her four children — James (10), Inez (8), Betty (5), and Olin (2) — as her “lifeline” during these emotionally trying times. She shares the children with her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds.

“It’s no surprise it’s been a pretty intense year, and they’re just my lifeline,” Blake Lively said. “No matter what day I am having, I have to be at Disneyland for them. It’s the best, it’s chaos.”

Blake Lively shared a particularly heartwarming detail about her youngest child, Olin, who regularly declares her the “love of his life”. “It’s just the best feeling in the world,” she gushed, admitting she still gets excited to impress him with her outfits.

However, her daughters are a little more critical. Lively laughed while recalling how one of her daughters, who shares a birthday with both Napoleon and Jennifer Lawrence, has “authoritarian leadership” qualities and is not shy about expressing fashion opinions.

With a whirlwind year behind her and a complicated legal battle still ongoing, Blake Lively remains resilient, drawing strength from her children, her platform, and her unwavering desire to help build a safer world for women and girls.