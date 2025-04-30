Hugh Jackman urged to cut ties with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman is facing unexpected backlash as fans urge him to steer clear of close friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, whose reputations have recently taken a hit due to a growing legal battle involving Lively’s It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

The 56-year-old Australian star, Hugh Jackman, has long shared a public friendship with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, regularly appearing alongside the couple at red-carpet events and social gatherings.

However, in light of a heated legal dispute involving allegations of misconduct by Justin Baldoni, fans have become increasingly vocal about Jackman’s continued support of the pair.

At the recent screening of Another Simple Favor, Hugh Jackman was seen warmly reuniting with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, embracing them on the red carpet and posing for photos.

He later posted a snap on Instagram alongside Reynolds and producer Shawn Levy, captioning the image: “We 3. Simple as that.”

While some admired the show of camaraderie, others criticised Hugh Jackman for remaining so close to the couple amid controversy.

One fan commented, “You look great together but Ryan is trouble, might wanna stay away from that side for a while.” Another added, “Very disappointing that Hugh Jackman is co-signing this behaviour.”

Despite the criticism, many defended Hugh Jackman’s loyalty, saying it’s unfair to expect someone to abandon friends without knowing the full story.

“Friends don’t bail on friends,” one supporter wrote, referencing disputed elements of the legal case.

Blake Lively, who filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni in December, alleges multiple instances of sexual harassment and reputational sabotage.

Though all parties have denied the claims, the case has thrown Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds into a media storm, dragging their otherwise polished public image into murky waters.

Nonetheless, Hugh Jackman appeared unfazed by the drama. Just this week, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were spotted backstage at his Broadway play Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Class, once again showing public support for Jackman, who returned the gesture with open arms.

Still, with fans questioning whether Hugh Jackman’s association with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds could damage his own standing, the actor finds himself caught between personal loyalty and public perception.