Blake Lively’s lawyer says she will testify in Justin Baldoni trial

A lawyer for Hollywood actor Blake Lively has confirmed that she will testify in her lawsuit against ‘It Ends With Us’ costar Justin Baldoni.

Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni last year, accusing him of sexual harassment and a smear campaign during the production of the film.

In response, the Hollywood actor-director sued the actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds for attempting to “destroy” his reputation and career.

During a recent interview with a US media outlet, Blake Lively’s lawyer Mike Gottlieb confirmed that the ‘It Ends With US’ star will testify in the trial.

“The ultimate moment for a plaintiff’s story to be told is at trial. We expect that to be the case here [with Blake Lively]. So we would, of course, expect her to be a witness at her trial. Of course, she’s going to testify,” he said.

Gottlieb added, “There are individuals who were witnesses to or experienced misconduct that is relevant to Ms. Lively’s claims. We expect their testimony, particularly about what took place on set, will come out through live witness testimony.”

According to him, both parties will begin questioning those involved in the trial.

“In discovery, they’ll have an opportunity to ask Ms. Lively questions. Likewise, we will have the opportunity to take the depositions of the defendants,” he added.

It is worth noting here that Justin Baldoni also faces legal action from his former publicist Steph Jones.

In a separate lawsuit, the ‘It Ends With Us’ male lead and director’s former publicist Steph Jones, of PR firm Jonesworks, sued him for breaching the contract, which demanded him to pay $25,000 for her PR services.