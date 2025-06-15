Blake Lively makes bold move in Justin Baldoni legal battle

Hollywood actor Blake Lively has moved a US court to block Justin Baldoni from obtaining her communication with pop star Taylor Swift.

The latest move in the legal battle between the ‘It Ends With Us’ co-stars comes days after Judge Lewis Liman dismissed Baldoni’s defamation suit against Lively and the New York Times

Lawyers for Blake Lively have now asked the US judge to close the door on discovery related to Taylor Swift, citing their irrelevancy to the case.

It is worth noting here that the legal team for Justin Baldoni had subpoenaed the pop star over her alleged role in the case.

However, they later dropped it after Swift’s attorney objected to an “unwarranted fishing expedition.”

In their fresh motion, the ‘It Ends With Us’ star has sought the US judge to drop Taylor Swift from the dispute, arguing that Justin Baldoni’s team used Swift’s name to generate tabloid fodder.

“The only allegations in this action that were ever remotely relevant to Ms. Swift were in the Wayfarer Parties’ now dismissed complaint. Ms. Swift is not mentioned a single time in Ms. Lively’s amended complaint,” the court filing read.

Blake Lively’s lawyers argued that they have not received any evidence from Justin Baldoni’s legal team about Taylor Swift’s involvement in the ‘It Ends With US’ dispute.

“The ongoing attempts to once again try and use the world’s biggest star as a PR tactic in this matter reflects a public unraveling of epic proportions and serves only to distract from the fact that Justin Baldoni’s lawsuits against Ms. Lively, Ryan Reynolds, their publicist, and the New York Times have been entirely dismissed,” a spokesperson for Blake Lively said.