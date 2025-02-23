Blake Lively slams magazine cover depicting dispute with Justin Baldoni

Hollywood actress Blake Lively has spoken out against a magazine cover showcasing an image of her and Justin Baldoni amid their ongoing legal battle.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The ‘It Ends With Us’ stars got involved in an ugly battle on media which later went to the courts after Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni who starred in and directed the hit film.

The Hollywood actor later filed a lawsuit of his own against Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds.

Amid their legal battle, a US magazine published a cover showing Lively loading a phone with a slingshot aimed at Baldoni as he holds onto a copy of ‘It Ends With Us’ by author Colleen Hoover.

Reacting to the cover, a spokesperson for the ‘Gossip Girl’ star said that the picture was insulting and turned the Hollywood actress into an aggressor.

Read more: Blake Lively names two actresses ready to testify against Justin Baldoni

“The framing in this picture is outrageously insulting as it plays into every sexist trope about women who dare file a workplace complaint, turning them into the aggressor, and suggesting they deserve the retaliation that comes their way,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying by US media outlets.

“In addition, the story is extremely offensive as it incredibly seems to explain away documented examples of sexual harassment and retaliation by calling them ‘cultural misunderstandings,’” the statement continued.

Pertinent to note here that Blake Lively broke the internet in December last year when she accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and a smear campaign during the production of ‘It Ends With Us.’

In response, the Hollywood actor-director sued the Hollywood actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds for attempting to “destroy” his reputation and career.