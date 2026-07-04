Blake Lively, Ryan Renold skip Taylor Swift wedding: Here’s why

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were missing from the star-studded wedding event of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The couple was spotted in Lake Placid, N.Y., where their daughter, Betty, competed in a horse show.

On July 2, the couple was also absent from the rehearsal dinner. According to TMZ, the photo published then featured Lively and Renold attending a horse show where their daughter, Betty, participated.

Earlier, according to PEOPLE, Swift and Lively became distant amid the ongoing legal battle between Lively and Justin Baldoni. Lively was close friends with Swift, who revealed in July 2024 that she was godmother to the actress’s children. Swift has even featured the kids in her music. However, sources told PEOPLE last year that the friendship became strained amid Lively’s legal battle with her It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni.

A source told PEOPLE in May 2025 that Lively and Swift were “taking some space” from one another. The reports of the shift in the friendship came after Swift was served a subpoena from Baldoni’s lawyers. In August 2025, a source told PEOPLE, “Taylor and Blake aren’t speaking.” In January 2026, Swift and Lively’s private text messages were unsealed due to the legal dispute, leaving Swift wanting to “stay away from the drama,” a source told PEOPLE.

The source noted that Swift “was just being a friend to Blake, and it’s turned into something bigger than she ever expected. She never thought private messages would become public.”

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Although Lively and Reynolds were not at Swift and Kelce’s wedding, a slew of other A-listers were in attendance, including Adam Sandler, who officiated. Other celebrities spotted were: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Lena Dunham, Dakota Johnson, Ellie Goulding, Jenny Han, Graham Norton, Hugh Grant, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, and Kimberly Schlapman.

Couples Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn, Mariska Hargitay and husband Peter Hermann, Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner, Charissa Thompson and boyfriend Steve Cundari, Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly Stafford, and Abby Wambach and wife Glennon Doyle were also among the A-listers spotted.

Instead of having bridesmaids and groomsmen, Swift only had her brother, Austin, serve as her “man of honor” while Kelce’s brother, Jason, was his best man.

The pop superstar and the Chiefs tight end, both 36, celebrated their marriage with a bash at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, July 3. Lively, 38, and Reynolds, 49, were noticeably absent from the festivities.