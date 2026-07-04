JusT&T Married! Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce guest list revealed

The American royal couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce officially tied the knot. The details of the event guest attended the event at Madison Square Garden were also revealed along with the event schedule.

According to AP, the main celebrations began on Thursday, with around 100 guests arriving at the venue for an “intimate rehearsal dinner.” The event continued until 9:30 pm.

On Friday, the doors were opened around 3 pm, and the main ceremony kicked off around 5 pm, which continued till 4 am. The permit, for a “Special Event at MSG,” was approved by New York City’s permitting office on Wednesday night, according to a spokesperson for Mayor Zohran Mamdani. According to the permit, approximately 1000 guests were allowed to attend, the record shows.

Access to Penn Station, which sits directly below the arena, has been restricted and midtown traffic rerouted to accommodate the event. A full closure of West 31st Street between 7th and 8th Avenues began early Friday, according to records. Production crews used the arena’s loading docks to erect a 180-foot drive-through tent to shield arriving guests from public view.

The strict timeline has closed the street long after the event’s 4 am Saturday conclusion. Load-out operations and tent teardown are set to continue through the loading docks until Saturday evening, according to the permit.

On Friday, guests began arriving through the drive-through tent shortly after doors opened at 3 pm, with Swift and Kelce themselves believed to have used an underground VIP entrance to stay out of public view. Dakota Johnson, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were among those photographed arriving in the late afternoon, along with sports broadcaster Charissa Thompson and Swift’s longtime publicist Tree Paine.

Organizing a wedding just moments from Times Square and directly above the nation’s busiest rail hub requires meticulous planning, strict city permits, and airtight security. In recent days, the streets around MSG have been busy with workers unloading food and scenery into the concert venue.

MSG will have to move quickly to take everything down ahead of a planned Jon Bon Jovi gig at the venue on July 7. The NYPD has so far declined to comment on the purpose of the street closures. However, they did post a video on Friday of Deputy Chief Timothy Beaudette shouting the names of Swift tracks into a megaphone from outside the venue.

Earlier, on June 30, Mayor Mamdani made a winking reference to the wedding, which was taking place during a record-breaking heat wave.

“My recommendation to all New Yorkers is to stay inside and stay cool,” he said. “And if you happen to be getting married at Madison Square Garden, you will be staying inside, and you will be staying cool. And I think it’s a good example to set for the city at large.”

At a June 15 briefing on preparations for the World Cup, Mamdani included the wedding on a list of events happening in New York City this weekend, saying: “We know it coincides with July 4, America 250, Taylor Swift’s wedding all happening at the same time and we are so excited to welcome the world here.”

Police commissioner Jessica Tisch declined to address the nuptials directly, but noted, “an event that we are tracking at Madison Square Garden on Friday night.” In a briefing about the security for the holiday weekend, she told reporters that the NYPD would have a detail in place, adding: “I am not going to go into more specifics on that at this time.”