Blake Lively seeks strict privacy order in Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Hollywood actress Blake Lively has sought the court for a strict privacy order in her legal battle with ‘It Ends With Us’ costar Justin Baldoni.

The two actors are battling it out in the court and public months after the Hollywood actress accused her costar of sexual harassment and a smear campaign.

The legal dispute took another twist when Blake Lively’s lawyers asked the court to issue an order for strict privacy to secure her sensitive key information, according to US media outlets.

The development came as the Hollywood actress’s lawyer, Meryl Governski pointed out that such sensitive details, about well-known figures, should stay strictly between the both parties and their lawyers.

The lawyer argued that private business information such as marketing plans and client lists should not be disclosed to keep them away from ending up in a bad situation.

However, Justin Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman disagreed with the argument, saying that extra secrecy rules were not needed in the legal dispute between the ‘It Ends With Us’ costars.

It is to be noted here that the dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni spilled in public when she filed a lawsuit in December last year, claiming that her costar sexually harassed her during the production of ‘It Ends With Us’ in 2023.

In response, the Hollywood actor-director sued Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds for $400 million for civil extortion, defamation and other actions.

A US court has set March 9, 2026 as the trial date for the high-profile dispute between the two Hollywood stars.