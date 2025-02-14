Blake Lively’s shocking admission resurfaces amid ‘It Ends With Us’ drama

An old interview of Hollywood actress Blake Lively has left fans stunned amid her ongoing legal dispute with ‘It Ends With Us’ costar Justin Baldoni.

The actress broke the internet in December last year when she accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and a smear campaign during the production of ‘It Ends With Us.’

In response, the Hollywood actor-director sued Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds for attempting to “destroy” his reputation and career.

Amid their legal dispute, an old interview of the actress has resurfaced showing Lively admitting that she tried to ‘poison’ her former co-stars against Penn Badgley.

In a 2009 interview with PEOPLE, the Hollywood actress reflected on the early days of her career when she was working on the teen drama ‘Gossip Girl.’

The show, which ran for six seasons from 2007 to 2012, co-starred Blake Lively alongside Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick, Taylor Momsen, Chace Crawford and Jessica Szohr.

In the resurfaced interview, the Hollywood actress admitted that she was upset when the makers of the show hired Penn Badgley and she tried to poison the cast against him.

“At first I was so upset that they hired him. I actually poisoned the whole cast against him,” Blake Lively said. “But then they noticed that he wasn’t a jerk and was actually a really nice, charming person.”

Lively said that she realised the truth about her costar too but it “took me about a week to admit it.”

Pertinent to note here that the Hollywood actress and Penn Badgley dated for around three years, at the start of the show’s run, before quietly splitting in 2010.

The interview resurfaced as Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are set to take their dispute to court in March 2026.