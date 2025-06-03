Blake Lively withdraws claims against Justin Baldoni

web analytics
Web Desk
By Web Desk
Hollywood actor Blake Lively is withdrawing her claims that Justin Baldoni inflicted emotional distress upon her during the production of ‘It Ends With Us.’

According to a report in Variety, the development came after Baldoni’s legal team sought records of her medical records to defend him against her claims that she suffered “severe emotional distress and pain, humiliation, embarrassment, belittlement, frustration and mental anguish.”

The legal team for Justin Baldoni revealed the development in a filing submitted in court.

“Instead of complying with the Medical RFPs, Ms. Lively’s counsel recently advised us, in writing, that Ms. Lively is withdrawing her [infliction of emotional distress] Claims,” the filing stated.

“However, Ms. Lively has refused the Wayfarer Parties’ reasonable request that the withdrawal of such claims be with prejudice. She is only willing to withdraw her claims without prejudice. In other words, Ms. Lively wants to simultaneously: (a) refuse to disclose the information and documents needed to disprove that she suffered any emotional distress and/or that the Wayfarer Parties were the cause; and (b) maintain the right to re-file her IED Claims at an unknown time in this or some other court after the discovery window has closed,” it added.

Lawyers for Blake Lively in the ‘It Ends With Us’ lawsuit responded by calling the filing “a press stunt.”

“The Baldoni-Wayfarer strategy of filing retaliatory claims has exposed them to expansive new damages claims under California law, rendering certain of Ms. Lively’s original claims no longer necessary. Ms. Lively continues to allege emotional distress, as part of numerous other claims in her lawsuit, such as sexual harassment and retaliation, and massive additional compensatory damages on all of her claims,” they said in a statement.

It is worth noting here that Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni last year, accusing him of sexual harassment and a smear campaign during the production of ‘It Ends With Us.’

In response, the Hollywood actor-director sued the actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds for attempting to “destroy” his reputation and career.

