Subtle signs Swift is finally done with Blake Lively

Taylor Swift has sparked talk of a friendship rift with Blake Lively after being spotted enjoying dinner with Dakota Johnson in New York City.

The outing comes amid reports that Swift is distancing herself from Lively following a private feud.

Taylor Swift, 35, looked confident and stylish as she arrived at the popular Italian restaurant Via Carota on Thursday evening.

She wore a black floral dress, red lipstick, and carried a leather purse, completing her look with Christian Louboutin heels.

Her brother Austin joined her, along with Dakota Johnson’s brother Jesse, making the night out a family affair.

Dakota Johnson, known for her role in Fifty Shades of Grey, looked equally chic in an all-black outfit. The two appeared close and relaxed, with Dakota smiling as she left the venue.

Read More: Did Taylor Swift’s father leak Blake Lively’s alleged text threat?

Taylor Swift’s appearance with Dakota Johnson comes after DailyMail.com reported a serious falling-out between Swift and Blake Lively.

The 37-year-old Gossip Girl star allegedly threatened to leak private text messages unless Swift supported her during a legal feud with her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

Taylor Swift was even subpoenaed in connection to the lawsuit, although her team firmly denied her involvement, stating she never visited the film’s set and only allowed a song to be used.

The subpoena was later dropped, but the damage to her friendship with Blake Lively seems to have been done.

Sources say Taylor Swift now feels used and is no longer close to Lively. The pop star was reportedly upset after being pulled into the legal fight and being seen as an “intimidation tactic” during a meeting involving Lively, Baldoni, and Ryan Reynolds.

Blake Lively had referred to Swift and Reynolds as her “dragons” in a text comparing herself to Game of Thrones character Khaleesi, a sign that Swift may have been dragged in unwillingly.

Now, it seems Taylor Swift is moving on. Her growing bond with Dakota Johnson suggests she’s building new connections while stepping away from drama.