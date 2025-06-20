WWE legend makes bold claim about Blake Monroe’s WWE future

Blake Monroe has officially arrived in WWE’s NXT, and wrestling fans are already buzzing about her future after WWE legend Bubba Ray Dudley’s latest prediction.

The former AEW star, who made a name for herself as Mariah May in Stardom and later impressed in All Elite Wrestling (AEW), is now setting her sights on the NXT Women’s Championship and WWE legend Bubba Ray Dudley believes she’s going to be a big star.

Blake Monroe signed her NXT contract during this week’s show, calling her move to WWE a “dream come true”.

While her first official match is still to be announced, Blake Monroe was already welcomed the hard way, when current NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne put her through a table in a shocking moment.

During an interview, Bubba Ray Dudley, better known as one part of legendary tag team known as the Dudley Boys, praised Blake Monroe for her previous work and backed her decision to join WWE.

He said she had done all she could in her former company and needed a bigger stage to truly grow. “She did a phenomenal job and maxed out her potential there,” Dudley explained.

“I don’t think there was enough talent or minds around her to help her develop further.”

Bubba Ray Dudley also noted that Blake Monroe’s style is more of a “sports entertainer” than just a pro wrestler which fits perfectly with WWE’s brand. He added, “At the end of the day, it’s World Wrestling Entertainment.”

The WWE Hall of Famer believes Blake Monroe will thrive under the guidance of Shawn Michaels and the creative team at NXT.

With her eyes now on Jacy Jayne and the Fatal Influence faction, Blake Monroe seems more determined than ever to climb to the top of NXT.