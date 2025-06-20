Former WWE star Cora Jade reflects on missed opportunities

American wrestler Elayna Black, who performed under the ring name Cora Jade during her WWE tenure, opened up on the missed opportunities during her time in the company.

Cora Jade, who, following her WWE departure last month, has once again taken her original ring name, Elayna Black, to perform on the independent circuit, opened up on the opportunities she failed to seize during her successful term. However, the 24-year-old pro wrestler affirmed that she holds no bitterness against the organisation.

Sitting with YouTuber Chris Van Vliet, on his wrestling podcast, the young NXT star admitted, “I feel like, obviously, there are things that I didn’t get to do. But at the same time, like you said, that was my dream.”

“I was eight years old, I watched wrestling, and I immediately wanted to be a WWE superstar,” Jade continued. “Then I would look at all my little notebooks, I would have these bucket lists, little lists, and I would cross them off every time I would do something. It would say, get an action figure, have merchandise, wrestle this person, wrestle here, do all this stuff. And then I looked, and I was crossing off so many of those things.”

“Really, the only one I didn’t cross off was wrestling at WrestleMania, or winning the NXT Championship, or obviously any other championship,” she reflected.