Four killed, several injured in Sibi blast

SIBI: Four people have been killed and five others sustained injuries in a blast that occurred at Jinnah Road Sibi, Balochistan, ARY News reported quoting police sources.

The police said that the explosive material was installed in a motorcycle that led to explosion. The law enforcers have cordoned off the area and called bomb disposal squad.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Teaching Hospital confirmed the causalities and said that four dead bodies and five injured were brought to the hospital. The MS said that the injured persons are being treated.

Sources told ARY news that the blast occurred during a rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, carried out at Jinnah Road in connection with general elections 2024.

The incident comes as the February 8 general elections are just 10 days away.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Earlier, Senate had also adopted a resolution, which was moved by independent Senator Dilawar Khan during a session with only 15 lawmakers in attendance. It sought delay in general elections in the light of extreme weather in hilly areas and the “deteriorating security situation”.

However, the passage of the resolution was strongly criticised by major political parties – including PPP, PML-N and PTI. Moreover, PPP and PTI served notices to their senators, Gurdeep Singh and Bahramand Tangi, who remained abstained from voting.

Extending support to the resolution, JUI-F Fazlur Rehman said that it reflects the party’s stance as the election environment wasn’t visible, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan amid terror attacks.