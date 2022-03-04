Blast hits mosque in Peshawar’s Qisa Khwani Bazar, 30 martyred

PESHAWAR: At least 30 people were martyred and more than 50 others sustained injuries as a blast targetted a mosque located in Peshawar’s Qisa Khwani Bazar on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the blast occurred inside Jamia Mosque located at Kocha – e – Rasladar Chowk in Qisa Khwani Bazar during Friday prayers, leaving at least 30 people dead, the spokesperson of Lady Reading Hospital confirmed.

As per police, two attackers entered the mosque after opening fire at the two policemen who were guarding the mosque. As a result, one of the cops was martyred on the spot, while the other has been rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The police further said the nature of the blast cannot be ascertained as per initial reports. Police officials are collecting the evidence from the crime scene.

Read more: At least three killed, several injured as blast rocks Quetta

Hearing the blast voice, rescue teams reached the site and shifted the injured to the hospital.

The rescue teams are facing problems in carrying out rescue and relief operations due to narrow streets in the Bazar. An emergency has been imposed at Lady Reading Hospital. The police have cordoned off the area.

PM’s condemnation

Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the terror attack and directed the administration to provide every possible facility to the injured of the blast.

He has also summoned a detailed report into the blast.

‘No threat alert was issued’

Exclusively talking to ARY News, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed strongly denounced the Peshawar mosque blast and said there was no prior threat alert issued for Peshawar.

Rasheed said we have a number of martyrs. He said international powers want to destabilise peace in Pakistan. Information is being gathered detailed will be shared later.

Earlier, at least three people were killed while 19 others sustained injuries in a blast that took place on Quetta’s Fatima Jinnah Road.

Comments