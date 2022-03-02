Two killed, several injured as blast rocks Quetta

QUETTA: At least two people were killed while 19 others sustained injuries in a blast that took place on Quetta’s Fatima Jinnah Road, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Balochistan’s Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind confirmed that two people were killed as a result of a blast that took place near a police van on Fatima Jinnah Road.

Soon after the blast, a heavy contingent of security forces reached the incident area and cordoned it off to carry out an initial investigation.

Rescue workers rushed also rushed to the blast site and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Quetta.

CM condemns blast

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has condemned the terrorist attack in the province capital.

Bizenjo also expressed sorrow over the causalities and sought a report on the blast from the provincial police chief. The chief minister prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

The chief minister also directed authorities concerned to tighten security in Quetta.

On Dec 30, at least four people had been killed while 15 others sustained injuries in a blast that took place near Science College on Quetta’s Jinnah Road.

According to police, the explosion occurred near a vehicle parked outside Science College on Quetta’s Jinnah Road.

