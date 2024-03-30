One dead, 14 others injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA: A bomb blast was reported near the gas company vehicle in Quetta, resulting in the loss of one life and injuries to 14 others, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the deputy commissioner of Harnai, as many as one individual died while 14 others injured after a blast near a gas company vehicle at Harnai-Daki road, Quetta.

The rescue officials swiftly reached the spot and started shifting the injured individuals to the district the headquarters hospital for immediate medical assistance.

Meanwhile, the law enforcers cordoned off the area to apprehend the suspects.

Earlier this month, the district administration completed a rescue operation after 18 miners were trapped in a coal mine in Harnai, Balochistan.

As many as 18 miners were trapped in a coal mine in Harnai’s Zardalu area on Tuesday.

The rescue teams in today’s operation, rescue four more bodies from the mine. The total number of bodies recovered from the mine jumped to 12 while six other miners were rescued in injured condition.

The bodies and injured were rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief over the loss of lives consequent to an explosion inside a coal mine in Harnai district of Balochistan.