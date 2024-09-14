Blast targeting police vehicle martyrs two cops in Quetta

Last month, at least three persons were wounded in a powerful explosion on Quetta Sariab Road near a university.

Police sources confirmed the injuries and said that the attack was carried out through an improvised explosive device (IED).

Police said that the powerful explosion was heard far and wide causing panic in the city. There was no claim of responsibility for the explosion yet, police officials mentioned.

In a separate incident, an attack was reported on the Marian police station in Bannu, resulting in the death of a pedestrian.

According to local police reports, the attack, left the Station House Officer (SHO) and four other police officers injured, while a pedestrian lost life.

The attackers reportedly fled the scene immediately after the incident. The police launched a manhunt to apprehend the terrorists responsible for the attack.