Friday, August 9, 2024
Terrorist attack police station in Bannu

News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

BANNU: An attack has been reported on the Marian police station in Bannu, resulting in the death of a pedestrian, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to local police reports, the attack, which took place earlier today, left the Station House Officer (SHO) and four other police officers injured, while a pedestrian lost life.

The attackers reportedly fled the scene immediately after the incident.

The police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the terrorists responsible for the attack.

Authorities are currently investigating the situation, and further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

A day before this incident, a grenade attack on Mach police station was reported from Nasirabad – the district’s headquarters are located at Dera Murad Jamali.

According to local police reports, the incident occurred when the suspects, riding a motorcycle, threw a hand grenade onto the roof of the police station before fleeing the scene.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported as a result of the attack.

The police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the culprits responsible for this brazen act of violence.

