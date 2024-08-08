Grenade attack on police station in Nasirabad

NASIRABAD: A distressing incident was reported from Nasirabad – the district’s headquarters are located at Dera Murad Jamali – where two unidentified assailants attacked the Mach police station with a grenade, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to local police reports, the incident occurred when the suspects, riding a motorcycle, threw a hand grenade onto the roof of the police station before fleeing the scene.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported as a result of the attack.

The police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the culprits responsible for this brazen act of violence.

Earlier this week, at least two cops embraced martyrdom as judges’ squad came under attack in Dera Ismail Khan.

As per details, the incident occurred near Tank Bhagwal petrol pump where a squad deployed for judges’ security was attacked, resulting in the killing of two cops, whereas the firing exchange is still underway.

The police officials the cops martyred were identified as Abdullah and Samad, the unknown assailants also took the double cabin vehicle with them however the judges remained unhurt during the incident.