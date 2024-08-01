Three cops martyred in Sadiqabad dacoits attack

SADIQABAD: In a tragic incident, three cops were martyred in a dacoit attack on a police check post in Bhong Bachao Bandh area of Sadiqabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police spokesperson said that the attack occurred when dozens of dacoits opened fire on the police post, resulted in the martyrdom of three policemen, identified as Jahangir, Imtiaz, and Tariq.

The police have launched a chase to apprehend the fleeing dacoits in the Katcha area.

During the exchange of fire, one dacoit was killed and arms were also recovered.

According to the police spokesperson, the slain dacoit was involved in various heinous crimes, including dacoity and attacks on police.

The incident came after a recent encounter where four dacoits were killed and four others were injured.

Earlier, in a shocking incident, at least two cops were martyred in a dacoit attack on police checkpost in Ghotki.

The robbers attacked police checkpoint 46 at Andal Sandrani Protective Wall, resulting in the martyrdom of two policemen Abdul Qadir Mehr and Zaheer Teheem.

According to SSP Sameer Noor, the police responded promptly to the rocket attack carried out by dacoits whereas a heavy contingent of police has been called.

On April 6, a group of dacoits attacked a police picket in Khairpur and deprived policemen of their valuables including weapons, bullets, cash and motorcycles.

Read more: Dacoits attack police picket, snatch weapons, cash in Khairpur

The dacoits attacked a police picket near Pir Jo Goth in Sindh’s Khairpur district and took the cops hostage and tortured a cop over resistance.

The cops took away weapons, bullets, cash and motorcycles and fled the scene safely.

After getting information about the attack, SHO Pir Jo Goth sent a contingent of police for the arrest of dacoits.

The law and order situation of Sindh especially of katcha area is worsening with every passing day as the dacoits continue to abduct people for ransom, while the police ‘failed’ to maintain law and order situation.