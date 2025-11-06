Blaze destroys home of Heat coach Erik Spoelstra

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra’s home in Coral Gables, Fla., was destroyed by an early morning fire that caused a partial collapse of the primary structure visible on drone video of the emergency Thursday.

Despite previous reports of Spoelstra escaping the home, he was not present when the fire began. The Heat team plane returning from Denver landed at least 30 minutes after firefighters began responding in waves to a structure fire at the five-bedroom, six-bathroom residence around 4:30 a.m. ET.

No injuries were reported by Miami-Dade Fire Department crews first on the scene and the Heat confirmed Spoelstra was unharmed.

Nearly two dozen units responded to the fire and worked multiple hours to contain it, county officials said Thursday. No other properties were damaged.

Fire officials actively were pursuing the cause of the fire and told local news outlets that electrical systems might have started what was reported initially as a two-alarm emergency.

Spoelstra purchased the home in 2023 based on public property survey records.

He and ex-wife Nikki Sapp divorced the same year after a seven-year marriage. They are parents of three children.