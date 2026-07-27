BLF killed pregnant woman after sexual assault, alleges father

AWARAN: A pregnant woman who was abducted by terrorists of the banned Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) was raped and killed in Balochistan’s Awaran district, according to her father.

In a video statement, the victim’s father alleged that his daughter, identified as Rubina, was abducted from their home on the night of July 20-21 by a man identified as Akbar Ghani, along with armed members of the outlawed BLF.

“I was not at home that night. They took my daughter while she was asleep,” he said.

He alleged that the armed terrorists sexually assaulted his pregnant daughter before subjecting her to severe torture.

According to the father, the BLF terrorists kept Rubina in captivity for four days before dumping her body on the fifth day. Her mutilated body was recovered on July 25 from a nullah in Kubri area of Awaran.

The grieving father demanded justice for his daughter and urged the security forces to bring those responsible for her abduction and killing to justice.

Three more FAK terrorists killed in Mastung Operation Al Azm, tally reaches 13

Earlier, three more Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed during Operation Al Azm in Mastung district of Balochistan, security sources said on Saturday, bringing the total number of terrorists killed in the operation to 13.

According to security sources, the operation is being conducted in Khad Kocha Tehsil after intelligence reports indicated the presence of terrorists linked to the Indian proxy group Fitna ul Khwarij (FAK).

Sources said several hideouts of the terrorist group were destroyed during the successful operation. A large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and material used for preparing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) was also recovered.