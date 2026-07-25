MASTUNG: Three more Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed during Operation Al Azm in Mastung district of Balochistan, security sources said on Saturday, bringing the total number of terrorists killed in the operation to 13.

According to security sources, the operation is being conducted in Khad Kocha Tehsil after intelligence reports indicated the presence of terrorists linked to the Indian proxy group Fitna ul Khwarij (FAK).

Sources said several hideouts of the terrorist group were destroyed during the successful operation. A large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and material used for preparing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) was also recovered.

Security sources confirmed that several other terrorists were injured during the operation, while further details are being gathered.

A day earlier, four Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed during Operation Al Azm in the same area.

During that operation, security forces recovered a large quantity of weapons and ammunition from the terrorists’ possession and also seized motorcycles allegedly used by them.

Several suspects involved in facilitating terrorist activities were also arrested, according to security sources.

Operation Al Azm: Four more terrorists killed, several facilitators arrested in Mastung

Search and clearance operations are currently underway in the area, as security forces continue efforts to eliminate terrorist threats and maintain law and order in Balochistan.

Security forces have reiterated that operations against terrorists will continue until the elimination of terrorism and the restoration of lasting peace in the province.