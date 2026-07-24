MASTUNG: Four Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed during Operation Al Azm in Mastung district of Balochistan, security sources said on Friday.

According to sources, security forces are conducting an operation in Khad Kocha Tehsil after receiving reports about the presence of terrorists linked to the Indian proxy group Fitna al Hindustan.

The sources said four terrorists were killed during the successful operation, while a large quantity of weapons and ammunition was recovered from their possession.

Security forces also seized motorcycles used by the terrorists, while confirmed reports indicated that several other terrorists were injured during the operation. Several suspects involved in facilitating terrorist activities were also arrested, the sources added.

Search and clearance operations are currently underway in the area, while security forces continue to maintain surveillance to prevent further terrorist activity.

Security sources said intelligence-based operations in Khad Kocha were intensified following recent terrorist activities in the area.

Read more: Security forces kill six terrorists in Mastung operation, arrest suicide bombers

A day earlier, six terrorists were killed during an operation in the Khad Kocha area.

According to the sources, several other terrorists were arrested during the operation. Those detained include a facilitator as well as male and female suicide bombers.

The sources said multiple terrorist hideouts were completely destroyed during the operation. Security forces also recovered a large cache of weapons and ammunition from the militants’ hideouts.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Lango said on Friday that terrorists threaten judges after being convicted, resulting in the province’s low conviction rate in terrorism-related cases.

The remarks came a day after unidentified armed men attacked a vehicle carrying members of the judiciary near Wali Khan Bypass. Sessions Judge Abdul Hakeem Kakar and his security guard were killed, while Additional Sessions Judge Tariq Lashari was injured, according to police.