QUETTA: A member of the banned Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has surrendered to security forces, announcing his dissociation from the proscribed terrorist outfit.

In a video statement, Arman Baloch, said he had travelled to Iran with a friend in search of employment but was abducted by terrorists and taken to mountainous areas.

He said he later met BLF commander Qamar Brohi and subsequently joined the banned organization.

According to Arman Baloch, he remained with the group for six months, during which he received militant training and participated in two attacks in the Tump and Buleda districts.

He further stated that he later realized he had taken the wrong path and wanted to leave the organization and return home. However, he said that members of the group tortured him when he expressed his intention to quit.

“I will never again become involved in any illegal activity and seek forgiveness from the state institutions,” he said in the video statement.

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Arman Baloch also urged the youth of Balochistan not to be misled by the propaganda and false promises of terror organizations.

“I appeal to the youth to remain loyal to their country and live as responsible citizens,” he said.

Security officials said the surrender reflects the continued trend of individuals laying down their arms and severing ties with banned terrorists organizations operating in Balochistan.