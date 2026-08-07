RAWALPINDI: Pakistan security forces carried out two separate counterterrorism operations against militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing 10 Fitna al Khawarij operatives, ARY News reported on Friday, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, khawarij attempted to attack security forces’ check posts in South Waziristan. The assault on the check posts in the Azam Warsak area was effectively repulsed by security forces.

During an intense exchange of fire, eight militants were killed, the military’s media wing said.

In a separate successful operation in Upper Dir district, security forces killed two more Fitna al Khawarij, bringing the total number of militants killed in the two operations to 10.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, who, according to the ISPR, were involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area.

A sanitisation operation is underway to eliminate any remaining militants from the area, the ISPR added.

Read more: 12 terrorists killed in security forces’ IBOs in Balochistan: ISPR

On Thursday, Pakistan security forces killed 12 terrorists during two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Balochistan’s Washuk and Mastung districts, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military media wing, on 5 & 6 August 2026, Security Forces conducted two high-tempo intelligence driven operations in Washuk & Mastung districts of Balochistan, as part of ongoing series of Intelligence Based Operations under “Rad-ul-Fitna-3”, relentless counter terrorism campaign aimed at eliminating Indian Proxies, killing 12 Terrorists of Fitna Al Hindustan.

On 5 August 2026, movement of six terrorists was picked up by the security forces in Washuk District of Balochistan. Own troops effectively engaged these terrorist. As a result of precise and skillful engagement, all six terrorist belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna Al Hindustan were sent to hell.